News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Worried Sheffield police launch appeal to find boy, Mikro, missing for three days

Police have appealed to trace a teenage boy – missing for three days.

By David Kessen
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 4:26pm

The boy, aged 16, has been named only as Mikro, and officers today released a picture of him.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to find Mikro, 16, last seen in the Sheffield City Centre area on Wednesday. He is believed to have links to Humberside, Manchester, Blackpool and Stoke. Have you seen him? Call 101 quoting incident number 14 of 12 Oct 22.”

TRAVEL: Fallen tree disrupts trains this afternoon

Sheffield police have launched an appeal to find Mikro, 16, missing for three days

Most Popular

NEWS: Dog seized in ‘banned breed’ probe was 'risk to children’

NEWS: Blades' legend's message as 'man with the pram' visits Bramall Lane

PoliceSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceManchesterStoke