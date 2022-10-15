The boy, aged 16, has been named only as Mikro, and officers today released a picture of him.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to find Mikro, 16, last seen in the Sheffield City Centre area on Wednesday. He is believed to have links to Humberside, Manchester, Blackpool and Stoke. Have you seen him? Call 101 quoting incident number 14 of 12 Oct 22.”