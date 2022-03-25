The 15-year-old girl, named by officers only as Ruby, was last seen on Tuesday March 22. Officers believe she is in the Doncaster area.

She is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, medium build, with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms or leggings, a black jacket and black trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire teenager, named by police only as Ruby, has gone missing – sparking an appeal from worried officers.