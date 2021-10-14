Worried police appeal after boy, 15 missing from Sheffield home for nearly a week

The youngster, named only as Joshua, was last seen leaving his home in Norton at around midday on Friday October 8.

He is white, of medium build, 5ft 7ins tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and a small mole under his right eye. He was wearing a dark navy tracksuit, a blue padded jacket and black Nike Air trainers.

He speaks with a Manchester accent, but he is also known to put on a Scottish accent.

Joshua has been missing from his home in Norton, Sheffield, since October 8

As well as Manchester, he isknown to frequent Chesterfield

He is a football fan and known to start conversations with strangers about the subject. He can sometimes lose his hearing during conversations, and will repeat the word ‘parrot’ when this happens.

A spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

Call 101 quoting incident 1143 of 8 October.