Inspired by the Leicester climate vigil, the organisers of the silent Sheffield Vigil will hold their next event at 5pm on May 6.

The silent vigil will take place on Howard Street, opposite the Millenium Gallery and organisers say everyone is welcome to attend.

An event spokesperson said: “Sir David King, former Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government, said “What we do, I believe, in the next 3-5 years will determine the future of humanity.”

“So we felt moved to vigil, to stand or sit in the street, and silently bear witness to the urgency of this situation.”