Sheffield City Council chiefs have issued a statement after a crunch meeting with Barry Hearn about keeping world snooker at the Crucible.

Council leader Tom Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs said they spoke about the work they had been doing to make the tournament bigger and better than ever this year.

They also said they discussed its future after a contract to stage it in Sheffield expires in 2027.

Barry Hearn met Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs at the Radisson Blu hotel to discuss keeping World Snooker in Sheffield. | SCC

They posted: “When we can share more information with the millions of snooker fans around the world, and with the people of Sheffield, we will.”

Barry Hearn is the former World Snooker Tour boss, president of Matchroom Sport and still involved in negotiations.

Last week he said the facilities and capacity at the Crucible were “not fit for purpose” and continuing to hold the contest there was letting down many people.

He said he wanted 3,000 people watching per session - the Crucible has 980-seat capacity - and prize money similar to darts.

He referred to the upcoming meeting with Sheffield City Council officials saying that with the contract due to run out in 2027, he needed a decision soon.