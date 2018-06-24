World's oldest football club Sheffield FC withdraws from women's championship

Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football club, has withdrawn from the FA Women's Championship, saying it cannot afford to keep competing at the highest level.

The club, which plays in Dronfield, just outside Sheffield, but is seeking a return to its native city, described the decision as a difficult one to make and said it would continue to participate in girls' and women's football.

In a statement published on its website today, the club said: "Following a meeting of the directors, the club has taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from The FA Women’s Championship. The financial commitments necessary to compete at this level are proving now too onerous.

"Sheffield FC has been a pioneer of women’s football in Sheffield over the past 15 years, and has competed with honour, pride and considerable success against clubs with much greater resources. Sheffield FC will continue to participate in girls’ and women’s football.

"The structure of the women’s game at elite level is moving towards a full-time operation which is not no longer consistent with where Sheffield FC is positioned as a club."

The club insisted the women's team was not folding, as some had interpreted the statement to mean, but could no longer afford to compete in the league in which it finished fifth last season.

Sheffield FC Ladies played in the FA Women's Super League 2, the second tier of women's football, last season.

Two of the club's players, Jenna Dear and Hannah Cain, were recently selected to train with the England Women's squads, at under-20 and under-23 level.

The club's players and supporters took to social media to express their disappointment at the news.

Jenna Dear wrote: "Gutted that my time at @SFCLadies has ended like this. I can't thank the staff and players enough, especially @zoejonno who put her confidence in me and has made me into a better player and person."

Danielle Gibbons commented: "Absolutely gutted. Last season was one of the most enjoyable of my career and it’s a massive shame that we can’t have the opportunity to build on it. Thank you to all the players, staff and fans. Because of you I fell in love with football again."

Jon Cotterill said: "Really sorry to hear this. Lots of hard work put to waste because of money over love of the game. The team were an inspiration for my daughter to start playing."