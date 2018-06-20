World Cup beer shortage could hit Sheffield pubs and supermarkets

A shortage of carbon dioxide supply could see Sheffield pubs and supermarkets run out of beer - just as football fans are looking forward to getting the drinks in for the World Cup.

C02 is the gas that's used to pump into beer to carbonate it in pints of beer and is also used to give fizzy soft drinks bubbles.

The gas is a byproduct of ammonia production, but supplies began drying up two months ago due to planned shutdowns at some ammonia plants across Europe.

But trade publication Gasworld said the situation turned "critical" when technical issues forced other plants to close, threatening to leave beer taps and supermarket drinks shelves empty.

Sam Millard, of London-based Beavertown Brewery, told a national newspaper: "(The CO2 shortage) has hit at absolutely the wrong time of year – the height of summer and the World Cup is when people want to be down the pub, drinking beer, or they want to get cans to take home.

"We can modify our processes for this week which will see us through… but if it goes on any longer than that then we’ll just have to halt packaging."

Brigid Simmonds, boss of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: "We are aware of a situation affecting the availability of CO2 across Europe, which has now started to impact beer producers in the UK.

"We have recommended our members continue to liaise with their providers directly where they have concerns over supply."