World champion boxer’s ‘disgusting’ video was shot in Sheffield 

A ‘disgusting’ video showing a world champion boxer taunting a drug user was shot in Sheffield, it has emerged today.

Billy Joe Saunders, who trains at the Ingle gym in Wincobank, was caught on a mobile phone offering a drug user £150 worth of crack cocaine in return for her performing a sex act on his friend or for punching a stranger.

Sheffield-trained champion boxer taunts drug user in ‘disgusting’ video

The 30-year-old, who has held the WBO middleweight world title since 2015, has been widely criticised for his actions after footage of him taunting the drug user was shared online.

Sheffield boxer charged over mobile phone footage

His exchange with the 37-year-old, after he pulled up alongside her in his £250,000 Rolls Royce, was filmed by a friend from the back of the luxury car.

Sheffield boxing: Dom Ingle ignored doubters to train Billy Joe Saunders

While sat behind the wheel of his car, Saunders tells the desperate woman he has £150 worth of crack cocaine on him.

He asks her how much she wants the drug and whether she would perform a sex act on his friend, who was sat next to him in the car.

Shortly before he drove off while laughing, without any drugs having been exchanged or sex acts performed, Saunders was filmed encouraging the woman to punch an innocent member of the public in return for a fix.

Robert Smith, General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, described the video as ‘disgusting.'

Nottinghamshire Police initially launched an investigation into the incident, which was believed to have taken place in Nottingham.

But today it has emerged that the incident took place close to the interchange near Meadowhall and the investigation has been handed over to South Yorkshire Police.

Nottinghamshire Police had been looking at a range of possible offences including offering to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offences.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet commented.

Saunders is due to defend his title against American Demetrius Andrade in Boston next month.

Anyone with inform