World champ Nick Matthew excited as Sheffield hosts national squash champs following Olympic addition

With squash having recently been announced as one of the five new sports to be integrated into the LA 2028 Olympic programme, teens from across the country will be looking to state their case in a junior tournament taking place across Sheffield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by England Squash, the ProAir Engineers British Junior Championships will be staged at the city’s squash clubs at Abbeydale, Fulwood and Hallamshire – home of former world champion Nick Matthew.

Matthew, who became one of England’s greatest ever players, believes squash’s addition to the Olympic programme marks a huge moment for the sport across all levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s such a game-changing moment at all levels of squash,” said the former High Storrs School pupil.

Amelie Haworth (centre) taking on Ellie Breach (right) in 2022 at the same event

“It will bring further investment and opportunities for squash and it will be a really exciting next four to five years.

“It’s also fantastic recognition for all the people in squash who have worked so hard to get us to this moment.

“I’m so happy for everyone who will get the chance to play and I’ll be supporting them all the way to LA28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those first medallists will go down in squash history – I hope they feature some players from Team GB.”

Jonah Bryant (centre) facing Finnlay Withington (right) in last year's competition.

In five years’ time many of the players set to feature in Sheffield will be vying for a place in that Team GB side, including the likes of Amelie Haworth (Hants, U19) and Jonah Bryant (Sussex, U19).

The majority of the matches, including all finals, will be taking place at Abbeydale featuring an all-glass court which is open to spectators.

The tournament will run from Thursday to Sunday next week.