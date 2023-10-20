World champ Nick Matthew excited as Sheffield hosts national squash champs following Olympic addition
Organised by England Squash, the ProAir Engineers British Junior Championships will be staged at the city’s squash clubs at Abbeydale, Fulwood and Hallamshire – home of former world champion Nick Matthew.
Matthew, who became one of England’s greatest ever players, believes squash’s addition to the Olympic programme marks a huge moment for the sport across all levels.
“It’s such a game-changing moment at all levels of squash,” said the former High Storrs School pupil.
“It will bring further investment and opportunities for squash and it will be a really exciting next four to five years.
“It’s also fantastic recognition for all the people in squash who have worked so hard to get us to this moment.
“I’m so happy for everyone who will get the chance to play and I’ll be supporting them all the way to LA28.
“Those first medallists will go down in squash history – I hope they feature some players from Team GB.”
In five years’ time many of the players set to feature in Sheffield will be vying for a place in that Team GB side, including the likes of Amelie Haworth (Hants, U19) and Jonah Bryant (Sussex, U19).
The majority of the matches, including all finals, will be taking place at Abbeydale featuring an all-glass court which is open to spectators.
The tournament will run from Thursday to Sunday next week.
n For more information, visit https://britishjuniorchampionships.com/