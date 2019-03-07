World Book Day has arrived and we want to see the best costumes in Sheffield.

Children in schools across Sheffield are dressing up as their favourite book characters to celebrate World Book Day.

Pupils at Loundside Academy dress up for World Book Day

From Harry Potter to Miss Honey, kids across the UK will celebrate all that is amazing about books and we want to see your best costumes.

More than 90 per cent of the UK’s libraries are also taking part in World Book Day and more than 15 million book tokens will be distributed to children.

Parents will have been busy with their sewing machines over the last few days getting their children’s costume ready for the big day and we want to see what you’ve created.

Every year, hundreds of children across Sheffield take part in World Book Day and today is no different.

