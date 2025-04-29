Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have wrapped up their crime scene investigation into an explosion that took the life of 53-year-old father.

Dave Howard died in the explosion, which caused chaos across John Street in Worksop in the early hours of Saturday, April 12.

A major incident was declared, with 35 neighbouring properties evacuated and Bassetlaw District Council providing emergency accommodation to around 50 people.

On April 15, Nottinghamshire Police then arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder - he has since been bailed.

Now Bassetlaw District Council have announced that the police’s crime scene investigation has come to an end, with the cordon around the area significantly reduced.

Though work is still needed to improve safety along the terraced house street, with clearance and demolition work set to take place on 24, 26 and 28 John Street in the coming days.

The crime scene investigation at the site of a fatal explosion in Worksop has now come to an end. Council workers are now working to secure the terraced street. | SWNS

David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council: “On Friday, Nottinghamshire Police concluded their crime scene investigation at the site of the explosion on John Street, Worksop, but the wider investigation continues.

“It means the site has now been handed over to Bassetlaw District Council’s Building Control Team.

“The site cordon has now been significantly reduced and will remain in place for the next few days to cover the final demolition and clearance works to the properties at 24, 26 and 28 John Street.

“Once this work is completed, we will board and secure access to the site, with only the pavement outside these street numbers remaining closed.

“Our Building Control Team continues to liaise with affected residents and their insurance companies as well, ensuring that it is safe for people to return to their homes.

“We recommend that all properties undergo gas and electric checks as well as a further structural survey.

“The weeks following the explosion have been a very difficult and challenging time for the residents of John Street, including those outside the cordon who have all had their lives and daily routines upended.

“I would like to thank everybody for their patience and understanding during this time.

“I would also like to thank council staff, emergency service colleagues and all the partner agencies who have supported residents throughout this incident.

“Finally, our thoughts remain with the friends and family of David Howard who sadly lost his life.”

