Worksop man killed in collision 

A Worksop man killed in a collision in north Derbyshire has been named.

Anthony Robinson, aged 42, died after he was being struck by a car in Whitwell on Friday morning.

Anthony Robinson

Mr Robinson, a pedestrian, was struck by a green Vauxhall Vectra on the B6042 at the junction of the A60 and Pennymore Lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Witnesses should call PC Richard Howiss at Derbyshire Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.