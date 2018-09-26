Worker trapped in rotating drum during terrifying accident in Rotherham

A worker became trapped in a rotating drum, being struck by waste material as he was sent tumbling, during a terrifying accident in South Yorkshire.

The employee was working for J Edwards Waste Management, based at Lidget Lane Industrial Estate in Thurnscoe, Rotherham, when the horrifying incident took place.

The skip hire and waste processing company has now been fined £30,000, and ordered to pay £3,621 costs, after it admitted breaching health and safety regulations.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how the drum of a trommel machine used for sorting material had become blocked on March 24, 2015, and the worker did not switch off the apparatus before entering the drum to clear the obstruction.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that after the employee entered the drum and cleared the blockage, the machine started to operate and rotate with the individual still inside, injuring him.

The worker was tumbled around and repeatedly struck by waste material inside the drum before the machine was stopped.

J Edwards admitted breaching section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and was sentenced last Friday.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Laura Hunter said: “This case highlights the importance of isolating machinery before intervening.

“This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply having a safe system of work for clearing blockages after completing a risk assessment.”