Work on Sheffield’s River Don to reduce flood risk from falling trees

These dramatic photos show why work is about to get underway along the River Don in Sheffield to reduce the flood risk posed by falling trees.

Work to remove fallen trees and those at risk of collapsing into the water will take place at five sites along a one-mile stretch of the river, from Hobson Avenue near Hillsborough to Borough Bridge near Kelham Island.

The Environment Agency is removing fallen trees, and those at risk of falling, along the River Don in Sheffield to reduce the flood risk

These photos show some of the trees which have fallen into the river and will be removed.

Road closures will be in place while the work, which is set to begin next Monday, January 28, is carried out by the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency said in a statement: “We are only targeting trees that are in bad health, have fallen into the river or are in danger of doing so. The vast majority of these trees are willows.

“Healthy, upright trees, situated out of the channel, will remain. Failing limbs or branches, and trees that have already fallen into the river or that are in danger of collapsing, will be removed.

“The danger is that the trees create an increased flood risk by acting as a dam or damaging any existing flood defences.

“We have a role to reduce flood risk. We cannot entirely prevent flooding from rivers and streams, but we can reduce the likelihood of flooding by ensuring that rivers, becks and streams are free from fallen trees and other debris so that water remains in the channel during times of high rainfall.

“To ensure public safety we will liaise directly with residents and businesses where we need the site to be empty while work is being carried out.

“Our role is to protect and improve the environment and promote sustainable development so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a clean, safe and healthy place to live, work and play.”

The work will start off Hobdon Avenue next Monday, January 28.

The following roads will be closed, with diversions in place, while the work is carried out:

Sunday February 3, 10, 17 – Penistone Road, closed from Rutland Road up to Hillfoot Road, with diversion along Neepsend Lane

Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3 – Neepsend Lane, closed from Rutland Road up to Parkwood Road

Sunday, March 17 – Neepsend Lane, closed from Rutland Road down to Percy Street.