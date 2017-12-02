Work on Sheffield housing developing to start on former Brickwork site

Infrastructure work on a new 413-home development in Sheffield is due to begin by the end of the year, the council has confirmed.

As part of a comprehensive regeneration of Deepcar, the new Bloor Homes development, which is located on the derelict GR Steins Brickworks site at Deepcar, will also see the relocation of the present waste water treatment works to a new and improved facility being built by Yorkshire Water next to their existing Ewden waterworks and programmed to come on stream in 2020.

Set in 1km of new public green space and walkways along the River Don, the development will consist of 413 dwellings comprising two-bedroom apartments, and three and four-bedroom houses.

The work will bring a substantial boost to the local area through job creation and improvements to transport infrastructure. Bloor Homes will also be building a bridge spanning the River Don.

The first stages of groundworks on the site are due to begin in December, Jason Woolliscroft, Project Director at Bloor Homes, said: “We are aware that there has been a great deal of anticipation about the site and its redevelopment.

“Bloor Homes and Yorkshire Water Services have entered into an agreement that will see the decommissioning of the current waste water treatment facility off Manchester Road, and the delivery of a brand-new waste water treatment facility 2km further down the valley.

“In turn this will enable Bloor Homes to commence work in delivering high-quality housing for local people, and transforming a redundant brownfield site into a high quality residential neighbourhood of 413 much needed homes. This constitutes a very substantial investment into Sheffield.”

Councillor Ben Curran, Cabinet Member for Planning and Development at Sheffield City Council said; “We are delighted that the long derelict Deepcar Brickworks site is finally to be reclaimed and put to a new use for over 400 new homes, greenspaces and riverside walks by Bloor Homes.

“We also welcome Bloor and Yorkshire Water’s commitment to build a new waste water treatment works at Ewden allowing the existing Deepcar facility to be closed, which will bring significant improvements to water and air quality.

“This is an important step in the regeneration of Stocksbridge and of the Upper Don Valley and a demonstration of our commitment to bringing forward large ‘brownfield’ sites to meet housing targets wherever possible.

“Council officers have worked very closely with both parties for two years to bring this partnership together and will continue to offer support and guidance to bring it to fruition.

Local councillor Richard Crowther added: “I welcome the improvements in air and water quality and reduction in pollution which should be realised by this scheme. I am also delighted to see the development of more high-quality riverside green space and I look forward to the involvement of local groups and volunteers.”