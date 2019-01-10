Work continues to transform former Star offices in Sheffield city centre into 200 flats

The transformation of The Star's former offices in Sheffield city centre into 200 flats is continuing at pace after a road closure was put in place around the site.

Cranes and scaffolding surround the building on York Street as developer Mabec Property converts it into 200 studio apartments spread across four floors and covering more than 100,000 sq ft.

Pictured is work being carried out on the former Sheffield Star Offices in Sheffield City Centre. Picture: Steve Ellis

A road closure of Hartshead outside the former offices has now been put in place with traffic having to follow a diversion.

Original plans were to convert the building into 283 apartments but they were amended in January 2018 to remove proposals to build accommodation in the basement, where the printing presses were houses, from the application.

The ameded proposals, which Sheffield Council approved a year ago, consist of 25 studios on the ground floor, 60 on each of the first and second floors and 55 on the third.

The Star’s owners sold the property to Toscafield Property 2 Limited for £3.6 million in 2017 before staff moved to The Balance on Pinfold Street in December 2017.

The York Street base served as the home of the publications for decades and the first Sheffield Daily Telegraph was published on the site in 1855.

