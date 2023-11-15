Work has begun on the first phase of vital improvements to Sheffield’s Victoria Hall.

The iconic Grade II Listed Norfolk Street building is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, the small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

A programme of works to increase accessibility and improve facilities for visitors has now begun, with the first phase seeing the installation of new toilet and shower facilities in the building’s popular Lower Hall.

New lighting is also being installed to create a more welcoming atmosphere for visitors.

“We asked all the many people who use our varied facilities what they wanted and we have listened to their responses,” said Foundry Sheffield chief executive Rose Durant.

“Our Lower Hall is one of our most heavily used spaces and is particularly well known as the home of The Sunday Centre, the not-for profit organisation which serves Sheffield’s homeless and vulnerable.

Every Sunday since it came to the Victoria Hall in 2004, the Sunday Centre has provided hot food and drinks, a genuine welcome and the chance for people to socialise with others as they wish.

For some people that will include the chance to sit down and enjoy a two-course hot lunch, all prepared by volunteers in the kitchen of our Lower Hall.

The Sunday Centre also offers a Sunday Takeaway Meal service, providing a nutritious, balanced, hot meal - both meat an vegetarian options are available - along with two pieces of fruit, a cake, a chocolate treat, fruit juice, a bottle of water, and bread and butter.

In addition, the service also offers service users a limited range of clothing with its clothes bank and free toiletries.

“It is a priority for us that the Lower Hall should be as welcoming and safe a space as possible for some of the city’s most vulnerable people,” said Rose.

“The work we are doing, which is scheduled for completion in just four week, really will have an enormous impact.

“It is also important that the work be completed in time for the annual visit by charity Homeless and Rootless at Sheffield, which will once again be in the Lower Hall every day between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, offering a free, safe and warm day shelter for all homeless men and women.”