Work begins to transform former Sheffield city centre store into budget hotel

Work has begun to transform the former Sheffield city centre Primark store into a 131-bed budget hotel, which could open by the end of the year.

easyHotels, who acquired the building in 2016, have started work on the High Street building and hope to move in later this year.

The firm was granted planning permission last February following Primark's move to its new home on The Moor in October.

Speaking about the planning application, council officers said the plans would 'bring a prominent vacant building in the city centre back into use' and would boost the 'vitality' of a part of the city centre that has 'declined following the relocation of the markets' - also to The Moor.

Guy Parsons, easyHotel's CEO, said in December 2016 that easyHotel was 'delighted' to be investing in a 'key northern powerhouse city'.

According to the plans, external alterations to the building would be minimal and primarily limited to superficial improvements. The canopy overhanging High Street will be refurbished, with new lighting installed.

The main hotel entrance will face High Street, as would the entrances of the new shops, and existing shop fronts will be refurbished or replaced.

There will be a secondary entrance to the hotel in King Street.

Council officers said the layout of the hotel, which features some rooms without windows, was 'far from ideal', but recognised that easyHotel used similar designs in other locations.

Officers said there would be no problems with noise, and guests could use nearby public car parks.

There were no objections to the plans.