Work begins to demolish abandoned Sheffield swimming baths

Work has finally begun to demolish the disused Chapeltown Baths, after delays in turning off the gas supply meant that plans were left at a stand still.

The baths, on Burncross Road, were at the centre of the community in Chapeltown for 55 years, before closing in February 2016 after Sheffield Council decided redeveloping the site would be too costly and not provide value for money.

Demolition work has begun at the derelict Chapeltown Baths, on Burncross Road, Sheffield (Picture: Lewis Bacon)

A £7 million leisure centre combined with gym and 25-metre swimming pool was opened in nearby High Green in June 2016, providing new facilities for the area.

Since the closure, the baths fell into a state of disrepair, leading to a warning from Firefighters to youths who had been breaking in and setting fire to debris inside.

However, Ecclesfield Parish Council had been waiting for British Gas to turn off the supply to the building before demolition work could begin.

In March this year, a four week deadline was set for work to be carried out.

The site has been purchased under the condition that residential housing in built in it's place.