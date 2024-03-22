The unlikely South Yorkshire holiday destination named among the UK's best places to visit

A study found it is statistically the second safest out of South Yorkshire’s 109 towns, villages and cities, and is ideally situated to explore some stunning nearby tourist attractions
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT
An unlikely holiday destination in South Yorkshire has been named as one of the UK's best places to visit.

Woodsetts, in Rotherham, just over the border from Nottinghamshire and close to both Sheffield and Worksop, has made it on to a new list of England's hidden gem holiday spots.

The Tropical Butterfly House and, inset, Clumber Park, Gulliver's Valley theme park, and Anston Stones Wood, all of which are located just a short distance from Woodsetts, in South Yorkshire, which has been named as one of the best hidden gem holiday destinations in EnglandThe Tropical Butterfly House and, inset, Clumber Park, Gulliver's Valley theme park, and Anston Stones Wood, all of which are located just a short distance from Woodsetts, in South Yorkshire, which has been named as one of the best hidden gem holiday destinations in England
The list was compiled by Schofields Insurance using data including crime rates and a tourist attraction score to work out the safest places with the most to do nearby for for families, couples and solo travellers.

As part of the study, it asked 1,000 adults for their top holiday home destinations in an attempt to uncover villages and small towns which rarely make the list of top holiday cottage destinations.

Woodsetts was one of five places in Yorkshire and the Humber to be recommended.

Best places to visit near Woodsetts in South Yorkshire

Schofields said it was statistically the second safest out of South Yorkshire’s 109 towns, villages and cities, and is 'situated in a fantastic area for those looking to explore the tourist attractions of South Yorkshire'.

Those include the popular Tropical Butterfly House, virtually on your doorstep in North Anston, and Gulliver’s Valley theme park, which is perfect for young thrill-seekers and only 15 minutes away.

Holidaymakers keen to explore the great outdoors can visit Anston Stones Wood and Langold Country Park, which has a lovely lakeside walk, opportunities for fishing and even the Sea Scoundrel Water Play splash pad, which is within 5 miles.

The National Trust's Clumber Park, a history country park near Worksop, with more than 3,800 acres of parkland, heath and woods, is also just a short drive away.

The other places in Yorkshire and the Humber to make the list were: Stamford Bridge, in East Riding; Harome, in North Yorkshire; Spennithorne, in North Yorkshire; and Addingham, in West Yorkshire.

