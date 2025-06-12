Woodseats Road: Yorkshire Water gives update after closing major road into Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 09:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Yorkshire Water has given an update after frustrated motorists drove through roadworks on a main road in Sheffield

The water company says it has completed work on Woodseats Road and it has reopened a day early.

YW workers arrived on Friday, June 6 and dug a hole following reports of a leak. The repair was set to complete today - Thursday, June 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Yorkshire Water has reopened Woodseats Road a day early after complaints from motorists.placeholder image
Yorkshire Water has reopened Woodseats Road a day early after complaints from motorists. | NW

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

But in an update a spokesperson said the road was reinstated and the temporary road closure was removed yesterday.

It comes after the firm asked drivers to ‘respect traffic management’ after motorists moved cones so vehicles could get through.

Locals had complained the works were causing traffic chaos and no workers were visible.

Related topics:SheffieldYorkshire WaterMotoristsResidentsDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice