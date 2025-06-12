Yorkshire Water has given an update after frustrated motorists drove through roadworks on a main road in Sheffield

The water company says it has completed work on Woodseats Road and it has reopened a day early.

YW workers arrived on Friday, June 6 and dug a hole following reports of a leak. The repair was set to complete today - Thursday, June 12.

Yorkshire Water has reopened Woodseats Road a day early after complaints from motorists. | NW

But in an update a spokesperson said the road was reinstated and the temporary road closure was removed yesterday.

It comes after the firm asked drivers to ‘respect traffic management’ after motorists moved cones so vehicles could get through.

Locals had complained the works were causing traffic chaos and no workers were visible.