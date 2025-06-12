Woodseats Road: Yorkshire Water gives update after closing major road into Sheffield
The water company says it has completed work on Woodseats Road and it has reopened a day early.
YW workers arrived on Friday, June 6 and dug a hole following reports of a leak. The repair was set to complete today - Thursday, June 12.
But in an update a spokesperson said the road was reinstated and the temporary road closure was removed yesterday.
It comes after the firm asked drivers to ‘respect traffic management’ after motorists moved cones so vehicles could get through.
Locals had complained the works were causing traffic chaos and no workers were visible.
