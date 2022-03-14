At around 4.30pm on Sunday, March 13, a black Saab and a black Nissan Qashqai collided on an overpass on Tannery Street, near the junction with Cross Street.

Sadly, police have now confirmed a 73-year-old woman in the front seat of the Qashqai died at the scene, while four other people, including a nine-year-old girl, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash on Tannery Street in Woodhouse on March 13.

Today, residents in Woodhouse described how the overpass in the village was hectic with emergency services in a bid to help the passengers.

One woman told The Star: “I’ve never seen so many ambulances.

"I was at home and I thought what I heard was an explosion coming from the flats over the way. Then I heard a lad. There was panic in his voice.

"Later on there was what I think were crime scene investigators. It wasn't until 11pm before everyone left.”

Despite over a dozen emergency service vehicles working at the scene, today all that was left of the incident was this strip of police tape near the overpass.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the other injured people included a 28-year-old male who was the driver of the Saab.

The driver of the Qashqai, a 37-year-old woman, as well as an 18-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl who were her backseat passengers, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 73-year-old victim of the crash was the front seat passenger of the Qashqai.

One resident said at its peak there were “at least” six police cars, five ambulances and three fire engines on the small village road.

Police are now asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to come forward.