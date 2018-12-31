Woodhead Pass to remain closed for number of hours following crash

The Woodhead Pass is to remain closed for a number of hours today following a collision.

The A628 is closed in both directions between Windle Edge and the Gun Inn at Mottram Moor.

The Woodhead Pass

Roads policing officers from Derbyshire are at the scene carrying out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Highways England said the road, which was closed at around 9.30am, is likely to be closed for around four hours in total.

