Woodhead Pass reopens following earlier collision involving two HGVs and car 

The Woodhead Pass has now been reopened following an earlier collision involving two HGVs and a car.

The collision happened earlier this morning, Sunday March 10, near The Dog & Partridge pub, leading to road closures in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A6024 (Woodhead).

Highways England said the road has now fully reopened but urged motorists to take care when driving.

South Yorkshire police were called to the scene and reported the incident was involving two HGVs, one of which had overturned, and a car.

No further details have been released.