Woodhead Pass reopens after snow drifts are cleared

A major route between Sheffield and Manchester has reopened today, as the Beast from the East begins to loosen its grip on the region.

The A628 Woodhead Pass was closed throughout Friday following heavy snow, and with other roads and rail services across the Pennines also being blocked the two cities were virtually cut off from one another.

Hghways England announced just after midday that the route had now fully re-opened, but it urged drivers to continue to take care in the area due to potentially hazardous conditions.

"The A628 (the Woodhead Pass) is now fully open in both directions between the A616 (at the Flouch roundabout) and the A57 (near Tintwhistle), following strong winds and high snow drifts," it said.

"Road users are advised to take care in the area."

The A57 Snake Pass remained closed at midday.