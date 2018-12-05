Woodhead Pass reopens after incident 

Have your say

The Woodhead Pass has now reopened following an incident which forced its closure earlier.

Highways England tweeted at 5pm this evening that they had to shut the road in both directions as a vehicle had broken down and was blocking Salters Bridge.

Woodhead Pass. Picture: Google

But they have since tweeted that the road has now reopened.

They warned motorists to still expect some delays while the road network recovers.

