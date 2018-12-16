WOODHEAD PASS CRASH: Two women aged 20 and 22 die in horror smash

Two women aged 20 and 22 have died in an horrific car crash on the Woodhead Pass near Sheffield.

At 1.30pm on Saturday, December 15, police were called to the A628, Woodhead Pass, Barnsley following reports of a collision between a white Fiat 500 and a blue Mini Cooper.

Woodhead Pass near Dunford Bridge (photo: Google).

Two women, aged 20 and 22, travelling in the Fiat 500, one of who was the driver, sadly died in the collision. A further passenger in the Fiat 500, another woman, suffered serious injuries.

The man driving the Mini Cooper and a female passenger suffered minor injuries. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

A number of witnesses stopped at the scene of the collision, but police are appealing for any further witnesses, particularly those who may have seen the cars prior to the collision or have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 431 of 15 December 2018.