Woodhead Pass could close again this evening, drivers warned

Drivers have been warned Woodhead Pass may be closed again tonight if weather conditions worsen as expected.

The A628 through the Pennines was closed yesterday amid heavy snowfall, which left vehicles stranded on the busy route.

It reopened late this morning, but Highways England has advised motorists it may be closed this evening or overnight if treacherous weather conditions return.

"We're prepared to close the route if weather deteriorates as forecast ... keep any eye on our twitter feeds for updates," it tweeted at around 5pm today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sheffield between midnight tonight and 9am tomorrow morning, with strong winds expected to buffet the region during that period.

No further snow is forecast in the city tonight, but light snow showers and sleet are likely between midnight on Friday morning and around 3pm that afternoon.