Woodhead Pass closed following four-vehicle collision

The Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions this morning following a four-vehicle collision.

The road is closed between the Flouch roundabout and the Gun Inn, Hollingworth, to allow for the recovery of the vehicles involved.

Woodhead Pass

No more details about the collision, which happened last night, have been released.

