Woodhead Pass closed following collision, with vehicles stranded in snow

Woodhead Pass has been closed due to snow this evening, which has seen vehicles stranded and a collision on the busy road.

The A628 has been closed in both directions between the A616 and A57 due to what Highways England described as 'severe' weather conditions.

Highways England said there had been a collision and a stranded HGV was blocking all lanes.

A weather warning is in place for Sheffield, with the Met Office having forecast several hours of snow this evening and during the early hours of the morning.