Woodhead Pass closed both directions after multi-vehicle crash on major Sheffield to Manchester route

Derbyshire Police were sent to the scene on the Woodhead Pass, and the road is blocked in both directions.
National Highways Yorkshire said in a statement issued just after 4.30pm: “The A628 near Woodhead is blocked in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision.
“Derbyshire Police are at the scene and directing traffic accordingly, with recovery agents en-route. If this incident affects your journey please allow extra time or seek an alternative route.”
At around 5.30pm they added: “Traffic has now been released and all lanes are now open on the #A628 near #Woodhead following the earlier collision. There are no reported delays on approach. Thank you for your patience.”