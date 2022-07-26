Woodhead Pass closed both directions after multi-vehicle crash on major Sheffield to Manchester route

One of the main Pennine routes between Sheffield and Manchester was closed this evening due to a crash involving several vehicles.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 5:31 pm

Derbyshire Police were sent to the scene on the Woodhead Pass, and the road is blocked in both directions.

Read More

Read More
Decision on tunnel between Sheffield and Manchester expected in months

National Highways Yorkshire said in a statement issued just after 4.30pm: “The A628 near Woodhead is blocked in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Woodhead Pass is closed both directions after multi-vehicle crash on Sheffield to Manchester route

“Derbyshire Police are at the scene and directing traffic accordingly, with recovery agents en-route. If this incident affects your journey please allow extra time or seek an alternative route.”

At around 5.30pm they added: “Traffic has now been released and all lanes are now open on the #A628 near #Woodhead following the earlier collision. There are no reported delays on approach. Thank you for your patience.”

WOODHEAD PASS: A616 Woodhead Pass: Walkers, cyclists and horse riders using Sheffield-Manchester route voice safety fears

WOODHEAD PASS: The shocking number of people killed or injured on Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester

SheffieldManchesterTraffic