Woodhead Pass BLOCKED after car and HGV crash in treacherous conditions

The Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester remains blocked this evening after a car and and HGV crashed.

Highways England said the A628 was blocked westbound between the A616 and the A57 near Woodhead following the collision.

It said: "Weather conditions are challenging in the area, so please only travel if necessary. We are working to recover stranded vehicles."

Traffic officers were also called to another crash on the A628 this evening, between the A616 and the A6024, which Highways England said was likely to cause disruption until around 11pm.