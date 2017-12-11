Wonderful memories of city’s ‘Rick the Vic’

A Sheffield vicar who ‘spent his whole life serving others’ has died following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Rev Richard James Fillingham - known to many of the children in Ecclesall as ‘Rick the Vic’ - was described this week by his wife as ‘an inspirational man of faith who loved people and loved God.’

The dad-of-two initially worked as an accountant straight out of university, before his true calling became apparent, after he moved to Bulgaria to set up the Bulgarian Christian Student Union in 1993. He was later ordained in 1998, after studying at Oxford and worked at various parishes, including Brinsworth and Catcliffe, Newcastle, and All Saint’s Church in Ecclesall, where he was associate minister.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006 and had surgery which went well and put the cancer into remission.

“It was a huge shock to us all when a routine scan in March 2014 revealed the tumour was back,” said his wife Jane, whom he met in 1986 when they were in a church drama group together. The couple married in 1988.

“He had more surgery, then chemo, but finally the decision was made to stop all treatment in March this year.”

Rick died, aged 59, at St Luke’s Hospice on November 23 and his funeral - held at All Saint’s Church on December 7 - was attended by over 300 people, who’d travelled from places including Newcastle, Isle of Wight and Colarado.

He leaves behind his wife and their two sons, Edward and Alastair.

“He was a wonderful man who adored his family and friends,” Jane said.

His colleague, Trifon Trifonov from Bulgaria, said: “He had genuine love for all and was a great team leader. The first time I met him, I was so impressed with the love and commitment both Rick and Jane had to each other and their kids.”