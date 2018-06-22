Women’s team ‘on target’ in memory of inspirational Sheffield figure

The World Cup might be in full swing but for one Sheffield-based women’s football team the focus was firmly on their own summer tournament when they took to the pitch in memory of an inspirational local figure.

Football, fancy dress and fundraising were the order of the day when around 23 members of social football club Nunny’s Funky Boots took part in a seven-a-side tournament to raise funds for the Danny Porter Foundation.

Dan, former head of sports services at Sheffield Hallam University and a key figure in the development of student sport in the city, died earlier this year after a long battle against cancer. He set up the Foundation to provide donations and grants to other charities providing research, support, care and equipment to people suffering from cancer and/or requiring neurological surgery, and was awarded an MBE in 2016.

Friends and family turned out to cheer the teams on at the event, held at Sheffield Hallam’s Collegiate Campus, and the fundraising total was given a boost with a raffle and cake sale. The trophy was eventually taken home by Borussia Urchin Gladbach after a hard fought 2-0 win in the final.

With donations still coming in, the fundraising total stands at more than £580 – bringing the total raised for good causes by the team over the last ten years to more than £8.000.

Nunny’s Funky Boots is a social football club whose members range in age from 20s to mid-50s. Katy Nunn, who runs the club, said, ‘Dan was a much-loved friend and colleague to a number of our club members through his work at Sheffield Hallam, and was always a great supporter of our annual fundraising event, kindly offering us the use of the Collegiate pitch for free each year.

“It was only right that this year’s event was held in his memory and raised funds to support the fabulous work by his Foundation. We had great support from players and supporters, who throw themselves into the fundraising spirit every year.”