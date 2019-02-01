This weekend is your final chance to nominate a stand-out lady for a Women of Sheffield award.

The Star launched the awards to celebrate females who have made a difference to others in the city.

Dorrett Buckley Greaves MBE.

So far more than 150 nominations have been received for ladies of all ages from varied walks of life and backgrounds.

The deadline is now fast approaching to put forward the amazing women in your life on Monday, February 4.

We are looking for hard working females in the health sector to be nominated for the Dr Helen Mary Wilson Award for Health.

Entrepreneur whizzes should be put forward for the Elizabeth Parkin Award for Entrepreneurship and we’re asking females who love science to be nominated for the Helen Sharman Award for Science.

The Sarah Nulty award for creativity. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Females with a spark for current affairs should be nominated for the Winifred Gales Award for Politics and the Barbara Wragg Award for Charity is for all individuals who have shown generosity towards others in the city.

The Dorrett Buckley Greaves MBE Award for Community will go to a community figure who gives back to the world and the Kathleen Roberts Award for Grit is celebrating all women’s true perseverance, strength and resilience.

The Pam Liversidge OBE Award for Engineering will reward females in the sector and the Jessica Ennis-Hill award for sport is open to women of all ages and abilities who have shown great athleticism and dedication to the sport industry.

To award the teachers and education enthusiasts of Sheffield the Mary Ann Rawson Award for Education has been created and the Sarah Nulty Award for Creativity will honour the late director of Tramlines for her dedication to the music industry.

Marti Caine August 1975

The awards are sponsored by MK Public Relations- a Northern Communications Group partner, Grad Consult, Ray Wragg, Future Wealth Life Management, Vine Hotels, Westfield Health and Sheffield Girls High School.

The Women of Sheffield awards will take place at Glide in Attercliffe on March 7, the day before International Women’s Day. It is timed to link in with a special edition of The Star that will be published on March 8 and delivered into Sheffield schools to show young girls what they can achieve and aspire to.

To nominate somebody for Women of Sheffield, please send her name, category nominated for and reasons why she deserves to win of no more than 250 words to ann.holmes@jpimedia.co.uk.

Don’t be afraid to nominate yourself, either.

Nominations close at 11.59pm on Sunday, February 3.