Women encouraged to give ‘exhilarating’ rugby a try at new Sheffield Warrior Camp

Women are being encouraged to release their inner warrior and give rugby a try at a free training session specifically for women.

Sheffield Rugby Club are launching a Warrior Camp on Thursday, January 17, at Abbeydale Sports Club, Abbeydale Road, from 7pm to 8.30pm, and all are welcome to attend.

Vicky Macqueen, former England Rugby international, said: “Women should definitely try rugby because it is such an exhilarating feeling knowing that you are there with 14 other teammates and all striving for the same goal. Rugby has a place for women of all shapes and sizes too.”

Sign up online at www.englandrugby.com/innerwarrior. You can also turn up on the night without prior registration.

Warrior Camps run three times throughout the year, and will be returning to Sheffield in May and August.

The hope is that the women who attend the Warrior Camp enjoy themselves and they will be encouraged to join the club at training sessions on a more regular basis.