Woman's plea for witnesses after cyclist partner suffers serious injuries in Sheffield collision

Saraidonn Rahman suffered a dislocated shoulder, whiplash, head and facial injuries and cuts and grazes after his bike was in collision with a taxi in the Wicker on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old was thrown four metres through the area before crashing face down onto the road following the incident.

Mr Rahman is treated for his injuries following the incident in the Wicker.

Now his partner Katie Lister, 27, has called for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

She said: “It has left him very shaken up and in a bad way. Hopefully someone may have seen exactly what happened so we can move forward with the police.”

She said keen biker Mr Rahman had left the couple’s home in Burngreave to cycle to a friend’s house in London Road when the accident happened between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday night.

“He can't remember too much about what happened.” she said.

“I got a phone call saying he had been involved in an accident. When I got there, he was laid out on the floor being tended to by paramedics.

“He was very lucky to be honest and lots of people have said he’s lucky to be alive.”

Mr Rahman was taken to the Northern General Hospital following the incident but was allowed home later the same night.

She added: “He’s always loved going out and about in Sheffield on his bike, but now obviously he’s wary and has been put off using it.”

She said that police are investigating the incident – but she is keen for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with information about the incident.

“He’s OK but a bit bruised and shaken up,” she added.