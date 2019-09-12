Woman's plea to solve mystery of 'blinding' lights spotted in skies above Sheffield
This is the moment a Sheffield woman woke from her sleep – to be blinded by mystery lights in the skies above Sheffield.
Melanie Hopkins, who lives in Parson Cross, has called for help in identifying the 'really orange bright lights’ that she spotted from her bedroom window in the early hours of last Saturday morning.
She said: “It was just there. It got brighter. We didn’t have a clue what it was – it didn’t move.
“There was another light that was quite a bit away from the bright light and it was flashing towards the bright light.
“The dim one disappeared then appeared again. We were watching for about two hours.”
Mrs Hopkins said she spotted the lights at about 4.30am and added: “It was blinding. The light was so bright orange.
“I was wondering if anyone has any idea what it was.”
The pictures appear to show some sort of cherry picker apparatus – or a portable type floodlight.