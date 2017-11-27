Woman with links to Sheffield not seen for weeks

A woman with links to Sheffield has not been seen for six weeks.

Kirsty Ashley, aged 25, from Scunthorpe, was reported missing by a relative on Monday, October 16.

There have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of her and reports that she is safe and well but police officers have not been able to speak to Kirsty directly.

She is known to be a regular visitor to Sheffield.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We have tried to contact Kirsty directly but we believe she is choosing not to get in contact with us or other supporting agencies.

"We would like Kirsty to come forward and assure us she is safe and well."

Kirsty is white, 5ft 3ins tall and slim, with collar length hair which she regularly dyes blonde and brown.

She has numerous tattoos, some of which are visible on her hands, wrist, and neck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101 quoting incident 39 of October 16 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.