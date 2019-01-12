Woman who went missing in Sheffield is found after police appeal

A woman who went missing after a night out in Sheffield has been found, following a police appeal.
Katie Stones, aged 24, was last seen at the Bungalows & Bears pub in Sheffield city centre on Thursday evening and had been reported missing after she failed to return to her home in Derbyshire.
But, following an appeal by Derbyshire Constabulary, her family today said she had been found.
They tweeted today: “Katie is found and with police officers. God bless all who shared and messaged.
