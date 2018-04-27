Woman who stole charity boxes from South Yorkshire shops and pubs is spared jail

A woman who admitted stealing charity boxes in South Yorkshire has been spared jail.

Samantha Gerrard took a number of collection tins from from shops and pubs in Rotherham during February and March.

The 28-year-old, of Chadwick Drive, Maltby, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday where she admitted four counts of theft by finding.

She was given four weeks custody for each theft, said police, and another two weeks for 'making off from a taxi'.

But her 18-week sentence was suspended for 12 months, meaning she will not be locked up unless she commits another offence during the next year.

Magistrates also ordered her to pay £85 costs and placed her under curfew for 10 weeks, during which she is banned from leaving her home between 7pm and 7am.

Gerrard was also given a three-year criminal behaviour order stipulating that she must not be in possession of any aerosol in public, unless prescribed by a medic, and must not touch a charity collection box anywhere in South Yorkshire.