“I said to her, you’re obviously too special to be down here, and God wants you up there with mum"

Lindsay Hammonds thought she was leaving her house for her sons, aged six and two, when she made arrangements for after her passing, but an error with her life insurance has left her sons without their home as the mortgage cannot continue to be paid.

She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis during her second pregnancy and was hopeful for a lung transplant. Tragically, an infection damaged her lungs further, and she passed away in hospital on September 22, 2023, aged 40.

Her sister, Cheryl Hammonds, said: "I just held her until she was gone.

From left to right: Shelley, Cheryl, Susannah and Amanda visiting Lindsay in the hospital.

"It’s heartbreaking. You don’t want to carry on, and you get mad when everyone else is carrying on as normal. I’m trying to be strong for my nephews who she has left behind."

Cheryl has been looking after the boys since Lindsay’s passing. Following issues with insurance, she is trying to secure their financial futures via a GoFundMe page, by holding a collection at the funeral, and by trying to get the house deposit back.

She added: "If we just get as much money for Jahvonne and Massiah as we can, we'll get some Christmas presents from her for them. I want to do what she said and keep building up those bank accounts for the boys.

Jahvonne (2), Lindsay and Massiah (6). Massiah has already said he wants to do a sponsored walk to raise money for a lung disease charity.

"I just wanted to reach out and see if people could help - who knows, a millionaire might see it and buy the house - I'm just on my next contingency plan now, because I don't have £81,000."

Lindsay, who was a carer, said she wanted the boys to live in the house in Wincobank until they were 21, and if they then wanted to sell it, they should spend the money on a home deposit, car, or driving lessons.

Nurses helped Lindsay to record a clip of her voice saying ‘I love you’, and both of her sons now have a teddy bear which can play her voice.

Cheryl and Lindsay became particularly close when their mum passed away, also from pulmonary fibrosis, when they were in their early 20s.

Cheryl said: "Jahvonne doesn't really understand, he just says ‘where’s mummy?’ and we tell him she's in heaven. But Massiah cries, and I tell him it’s okay to cry, and just to look at the photos and notes she left for them, or press the teddy bear."

The pulmonary fibrosis support group Lindsay attended have told Cheryl they have never felt a loss in quite the same way.

Cheryl added: "She was always positive and vibrant and happy. She had a massive laugh, you could hear her from a mile off! She was so strong, and just fought it - I would have probably given up by then.

Lindsay, Shelley, Susannah, Cheryl and Amanda.

"She didn't like negativity, so we didn’t cry in the hospital or anything like that. We ordered pizza and held pamper sessions and movie nights - it was always bustling, right until the very end."

Cheryl, aged 44, and Lindsay lost their mum to the same disease, when she was aged 45 and the sisters were 25 and 23.