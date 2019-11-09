Woman who died in Peak District floods named as former High Sheriff

Annie Hall.

Emergency services were called to the River Derwent in Darley Dale, near Matlock, in the early hours of Friday, 8 November to reports that a woman had been swept away by the water.

Tragically a body was found further downstream a short time later.

Mrs Hall served as the county’s High Sheriff in 2017, and struck up a close bond with Derbyshire Chief Constable Peter Goodman during her tenure.

Mr Goodman said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic death of my friend, and former High Sheriff, Annie Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Annie was a great leader in Derbyshire in both industry and on the civic front. She will be hugely missed.

“My deepest sympathies go to Michael and all the family at this time.”

The family of Annie Hall have released the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we, the family of Annie Hall, report her sudden passing.

“We are in great shock and grieving. Please allow us to mourn privately for the time being.