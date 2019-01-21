Woman wanted over theft of credit card from GP surgery in Rotherham

A woman is wanted for questioning over the theft and use of a credit card taken from a GP surgery in Rotherham.

She is believed to hold vital information about the theft of a wallet from a surgery in Dinnington on Wednesday, December 12.

Do you know this woman?

The card was then used at a number of outlets in Doncaster, with significant sums of money spent and cash withdrawn.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/181395/18. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.