A woman is being hunted over a street robbery in which another woman was targeted.

The victim was walking along Grimesthorpe Road, Pitsmoor, when she was targeted by a younger woman at 6.20pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the culprit started talking to her victim and then snatched her bag before fleeing.

The victim fell to the ground during the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.