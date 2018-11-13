Woman wanted over racial abuse hurled by bus passenger in Sheffield

Have your say

A woman is wanted by the police over racial abuse hurled by a bus passenger in Sheffield city centre.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they believe could hold vital information about the incident which happened on a number 1 service bus in the Arundel Gate area between 1.20pm and 1.40pm on Thursday, October 11.

It was reported that a group of women were verbally abused by another passenger, with the incident being treated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting crime reference number 14/148408/18.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.