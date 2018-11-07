Woman wanted over assault on train guard in South Yorkshire 

A woman is wanted by police after a train guard was verbally abused and assaulted on a rail service in South Yorkshire.

Between 7.24pm and 7.29pm on October 17 a train guard on board a Northern service in Doncaster between Adwick and Bentley challenged a woman who was travelling on a used ticket.

Do you recognise this woman?

The woman then became aggressive to the member of staff, verballing abusing her and then pushing her on the cheek.

Officers would like to the woman shown in the image in connection with the incident, so are asking for help in identifying her.

If you know who she is then contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 644 of October 17.

You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Violence and verbally abuse against members of staff who are simply doing their job is not tolerated.

Transport police say they are working hard to investigate this incident and ensure the person responsible is brought before the courts.