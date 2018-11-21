Woman trapped in car in Dronfield Bypass crash

Have your say

A woman was trapped in her car after a crash which closed the busy Dronfield Bypass for two hours.

The 41-year-old was travelling in a blue Ford Fusion which left the northbound carriageway of the A61, just north of the Sheepbridge junction, at 4pm yesterday.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the woman was freed from the car by firefighters and checked over by paramedics.

She escaped without serious injuries.

The vehicle was recovered and the road re-opened two hours later.