Woman targeted by robber in Doncaster street

A woman ended up on the ground after a robber grabbed her handbag in a Doncaster street.

The 62-year-old was targeted as she walked along Beckett Road, Wheatley Park, at around 11am on Wednesday, March 14.

South Yorkshire Police said the bag was later found dumped on Wheatley Hall Road, with cash missing.

The robber was white and was wearing a green-grey hooded jacket.

A police spokesman said: "The woman was walking along Beckett Road when a man approached her and made attempts to grab her bag, causing her to fall to the floor.

"The man then ran from the area with the woman’s handbag, heading towards Wheatley Hall Road.

"The bag was later found on Wheatley Hall Road, with a small amount of cash missing. The victim was left with minor injuries following the incident.

"Officers investigating want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has footage of the incident or of the man running towards Wheatley Hall Road."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 317 of March 14.