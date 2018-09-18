Woman taken to hospital after violence flares at Rotherham United v Derby County match 

A fan needed hospital treatment after being hit by a chair when violence flared at the Rotherham United v Derby County on Saturday.

A woman Derby supporter was hit by a seat thrown from the stand where the away fans were based at the Millers’ New York Stadium and was taken away by paramedics to be treated for her injuries.

Derbyshire Police have now launched an investigation and officers are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Roger Brown, dedicated football officer for Derby County, said: “The safety and wellbeing of all football supporters is our priority.

“The behaviour of a very small minority of Derby fans at Saturday’s game was unacceptable.

“We started our enquiries during the match and we are working hard to pinpoint those fans responsible.

“Derby County has a great fan base and I will not let the behaviour of a few individuals spoil that reputation.”

If anyone has any information regarding this matter they can contact PC 2179 Roger Brown by email on derbyshirefootballunit@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.